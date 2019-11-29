Football
Arsenal sack Emery: Mourinho 'so happy' at Spurs despite reported Gunners interest

By Ben Spratt
Arsenal sack Emery: Mourinho so happy at Spurs despite reported Gunners interest

London, Nov 29: Jose Mourinho felt there was "no point" considering a missed opportunity to become Arsenal head coach as he is "so happy" at rivals Tottenham.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho was named Spurs boss last week after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unai Emery was also dismissed at Arsenal on Friday, having been under pressure for a number of weeks, enduring a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

Arsenal sack head coach Unai Emery

It was reported following his exit the Arsenal board had been interested in Mourinho prior to his appointment at Tottenham.

However, the Portuguese was not interested in entertaining the idea at a news conference before Saturday's home match against Bournemouth.

"There is no point to talk about it," Mourinho said. "It didn't happen , it happened now.

"And I am so happy here that I couldn't even think about the possibility of going to another place. You could put now in front of me any club in the world and I would not move."

Reflecting on Emery's sacking, Mourinho added: "It's always sad news. I felt it as a kid when my dad was sacked as a manager. I felt it when I was sacked previously.

Arsenal sack Emery: The worst run since 1992 and other Opta facts on Unai's exit

"There is not one single manager where I am happy when they are sacked. I always feel the deja vu situation. I am sad for it, but that's life.

"Unai is a fantastic coach. He was not happy at Arsenal, obviously, but he's a fantastic coach with a proven record.

"With a little bit of a rest, another big club will come for him and his career will be back on track. No dramas, mi amigo. Keep going, and you will get another club."

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
