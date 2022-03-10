Juan Mata set to leave this summer - Two clubs linked with the Manchester United midfielder

Bengaluru, March 10: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata's eight-year association with the Old Trafford side could end next season as according to rumours, the Spanish midfielder is poised to leave the club at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old agreed on a 12 months extension last summer but he is unlikely to pen down any new deal. Mata is likely to leave the club as a free agent in June and apparently favours a move to Spain.
The 33-year-old believes he is still capable of having a late push in his career and La Liga in that aspect he could be best for him. A maestro, during his time in La Liga, Mata reportedly has already been contacted by a couple of sides.
Mata's struggle this season
The Spaniard has been a legend of the game and has already racked up 277 competitive appearances for Manchester United. But his influence has taken a hit in the last two seasons. After signing an extension last summer, Mata has made just four appearances for the club this season, playing a total of just 171 minutes in that time. This will be the consecutive season where he has failed to muster over 1000 minutes.
Transfer Link
Two La Liga sides are reportedly interested in his signature as per the latest rumours. Real Sociedad are reportedly one of them who have been keeping a close eye on him since January. Sociedad’s interest in Mata is pretty much directly linked with the future of Januzaj. The Belgian attacker's contract is set to end next summer and Sociedad apparently eye Mata as his direct alternative.
They reportedly see Mata's signing as the same as David Silva's capture whom they signed a year ago. Signing the former City attacker was a masterstroke who made a genuine impact during his little time at Sociedad. Sociedad believe Mata could deliver the same impact.
Real Betis are another side who have also been linked with him. Betis could lose talisman Nabil Fekir in the summer who has been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham. The club reportedly believe Mata could be a short term solution if Fekir departs. As such they are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the development.