Julian Draxler could be a good buy for Arsenal

Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler will be a good buy for the Gunners.

Kolkata, September 11: If rumours in England are to be believed, Arsenal have been offered a swap deal by Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions want to involve Julian Draxler in a deal to lower Arsenal's valuation of Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi might be talented, but Mikel Arteta has made up his mind to offload him following his antics in Arsenal's loss against Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

The Gunners were reportedly to be initially looking for a £40 million fee for Guendouzi, but have now dropped their expectations to £30 million now.

But PSG, despite their interest in the Frenchman, do not want to spend that much and are instead looking to include Draxler in a player-plus cash deal to lower Arsenal's demands.

Does this move make sense for Arsenal? We weigh the pros and cons.

There was a time when Draxler was one of the most sought-after players in Europe when he made his name in Bundesliga with Schalke at a very young age. However, now the German World Cup-winner has fallen from pedestal.

Draxler's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer and the German is unwilling to commit his future to the club due to lack of first-team opportunities. It has already been stated by PSG manager Thomas Tuchel that Draxler's gametime would be further reduced next season.

Draxler can prove to be a vital cog in Arteta's system providing the much-needed creativity the Gunners lack in midfield.

Also thanks to his versatility, Arteta will have the option to use Draxler in different roles as per the needs. The 26-year-old is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten and even in a deeper number eight role.

There are very few players who are as natural as Draxler in so many roles and this makes him a perfect fit for Arteta's free-flowing fluid system.

Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
