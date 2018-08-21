Football

Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas

Posted By: OPTA
Liverpool shot-stopper Loris Karius
London, August 21: Jurgen Klopp says he does not know anything about media speculation linking Loris Karius with a move away from Liverpool.

Reports emerged on Monday (August 20) that the German goalkeeper was close to signing a two-year loan deal with Turkish side Besiktas.

Karius was not part of Liverpool's squad as Klopp's men won 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (August 20), though he did attend the game.

The 25-year-old became first choice at the club last season but was replaced by Brazil international Alisson, who joined for a world-record fee from Roma, after making two crucial errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

However, in a news conference after his side's hard-fought victory at Selhurst Park, Klopp denied Karius is on his way out of Anfield.

"Nothing to say," Klopp told reporters. "Nobody told me anything on a transfer."

Simon Mignolet was on the bench for Liverpool at Palace, while the club allowed Danny Ward to join Leicester City during the transfer window.

    Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 9:25 [IST]
