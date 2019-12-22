Football
Klopp struggles to put his Liverpool pride into words after Club World Cup triumph

By Ryan Benson
Liverpool

Doha, December 22: Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his Liverpool team following their Club World Cup triumph over Flamengo, claiming he has difficulty putting his respect for his players into words.

Liverpool were pitted against Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in Saturday's final in Doha.

The score remained goalless at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, but Roberto Firmino finally ended his compatriots' resistance in the 99th minute.

Despite Flamengo enjoying some late pressure, Liverpool held on to secure a first triumph in the competition, and Klopp found it difficult to describe his feelings.

"I struggle to find the words to express my respect for the boys, it was incredible. We did so many good things," Klopp told reporters in Doha.

"I saw so many sensationally good performances and I am really happy. I think we deserved the win. We were the better side.

"In the deciding moments we had a really good goalkeeper and in the other moments we were the dominant team, so I am really happy.

"It was a very intense game for different reasons; it was not our best game we have ever played, but it was enough to win.

"This was a wonderful night for the club. I said before I didn't know how it would feel. Now I know it feels outstanding, absolutely sensational. I am so proud of the boys."

It was the latest example of Liverpool clinching a victory thanks to a late goal, with it becoming something of a habit for the Reds.

Klopp puts it down to belief.

"It looks like a strength," he said. "We don't want to have (the late goals), but they are necessary as it was level in the game.

"They were all very important like tonight. When you start believing, you believe for the 90 or 120 minutes. We believe in a chance."

Liverpool return to action in the Premier League on Boxing Day when they travel to second-placed Leicester City, who were unable to close the gap at the top on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 at Manchester City.

The Reds, who have a game in hand over the Foxes and reigning champions City, are 10 points clear.

Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
