Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vows to replace Philippe Coutinho this summer

Bengaluru, May 24: Manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a possible midfield inclusion in the coming season as he vows to bolster his ranks at Liverpool this summer.
The Reds lost their star midfield talisman Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona during the winter transfer window in January for £146million. However, following his multi-million sensational move, Klopp did not bring in any replacement.
But now in an interview, the German manager has suggested that he already has made his plans regarding the vacant position and highlighted his midfield department as an area where more depth is needed.
The Merseyside club will anyway welcome a new addition in the coming season with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita joining the ranks after both the clubs reached an agreement for the player last year.
But Klopp mentioned that he is working on a deal to land one or two more midfielders, possibly a number 6 or 8 for the side. However, he believes the Merseyside giants, who will play their first Champions League final since 2008 this Saturday, would be even better had Coutinho decided to stay at Anfield until the end of the season.
"You need additions because in the squad, actually, we need more quality," Klopp said. "What do we do? We brought in Naby Keita already, an outstanding player. We will bring in a couple more players, that will happen. But we had the quality of players already to finish the season higher. Think about the season we played without Adam Lallana and half a season without Philippe Coutinho. Two of the best players in whole Premier League. They didn't play on the pitch for us.
"Can you imagine Phil Coutinho still in the team? And we play with the three up front (Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah) and Phil at No 8 - that would have been nice."
Liverpool currently have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined through injury whereas fellow midfielder Emre Can is also set to leave Anfield this summer with Juventus his likely destination.
Thus, with so many players scattered in the midfield area, it is understandable that Klopp wants to add some firepower in his ranks. But it is to be seen what sort of players he will bring in.
The Reds are currently linked with attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, who has been in sensational form for Lyon. They are also said to be interested in Sampdoria's defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira.
