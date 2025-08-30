AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic

Football Ivan Juric Uncertain About Ademola Lookman's Future With Atalanta Amid Inter Interest Atalanta's Ivan Juric is unsure about Ademola Lookman's future as the transfer deadline nears. Lookman has been training separately while seeking a move to Inter. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Atalanta's manager, Ivan Juric, is eager to see new players join the squad before the transfer window closes. However, he remains uncertain about Ademola Lookman's future. Lookman has been training separately, hoping to secure a move to Inter after Atalanta rejected their bid last month. The club's CEO, Luca Percassi, mentioned that Lookman would only leave for a team outside Italy's top league.

Juric is unsure if Lookman will transfer or reintegrate into the team. "I don't know anything about Lookman," Juric stated during a pre-match press conference. He finds it challenging to predict whether Lookman will stay or leave. Despite this uncertainty, Juric remains optimistic about potential new signings to strengthen the squad for upcoming competitions.

Atalanta started their Serie A season with a 1-1 draw against Pisa. Juric wants his team to be more effective in front of goal as they prepare to face Parma this weekend. Reflecting on the Pisa match, he said: "The second half against Pisa was excellent, but the only problem was that we failed to capitalise on our chances." He also emphasised improving their response to opponents' long-ball tactics.

Parma presents a formidable challenge under their new coach Carlos Cuesta, who previously assisted Mikel Arteta at Arsenal for five years. Parma ended a seven-game losing streak against Atalanta with their last win and could achieve consecutive victories over them for the first time since 2013-14. However, Parma has lost their last four home games against Atalanta by an aggregate score of 13-5.

Juric acknowledges Parma's threat and expects an aggressive style from Cuesta's side. "Parma are a tough opponent," Juric noted. They had an early chance against Juventus despite losing that match. With Cuesta's Arsenal background, Juric anticipates strong pressing and set-piece threats from Parma.

Juric draws tactical inspiration from Arsenal and the Premier League due to their detailed focus on certain aspects of play often overlooked elsewhere. This attention to detail influences his approach as he prepares his team for different challenges each game.

As Atalanta prepares for their next match against Parma, they aim to secure their first league victory of the season while addressing areas needing improvement from previous games. The team's ability to adapt tactically will be crucial in overcoming challenges posed by opponents like Parma under Cuesta's leadership.