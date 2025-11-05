Football Juventus Held To Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Sporting CP In Champions League Match In a tense match, Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium. Despite a strong performance from Dusan Vlahovic, Juve remains winless in the Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

Juventus faced a challenging 1-1 draw against Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium. The home team, under pressure after not winning their first four Champions League games, fell behind early. Maxi Araujo scored for Sporting with a precise shot past Michele Di Gregorio. Juventus responded with Dusan Vlahovic testing Rui Silva twice before equalising through Vlahovic's effort from Khephren Thuram's assist.

The match ended with Juventus in 23rd place in the Champions League standings, holding three points. They are just above the qualification line. Meanwhile, Sporting CP sits in 10th position with seven points. This result leaves both teams needing to improve their performances to advance further in the competition.

In the second half, goal-scoring opportunities were scarce for both sides. Neither team seemed likely to secure a winner until Jonathan David's late attempt was saved by Silva. Despite this, Juventus could not capitalise on their chances and had to settle for a draw.

This season marks the third time Juventus has failed to win any of their first four Champions League matches, previously occurring in 2013-14 and 1998-99. Additionally, they have conceded first in five consecutive games, matching their longest streak from April to October 2013.

Dusan Vlahovic stood out despite the draw, becoming the first Juventus player to have six or more shots on target in a single Champions League game. His efforts highlighted his determination to change the game's outcome but ultimately fell short of securing victory.

Sporting CP's European Record

Sporting CP continues to struggle against Italian teams away from home in major European competitions. They have yet to secure a victory in such encounters across 17 matches. This ongoing challenge highlights the difficulty they face when playing on Italian soil.

The match's outcome reflects both teams' current form and challenges as they aim for better results in upcoming fixtures. Juventus and Sporting CP will need to address their weaknesses to improve their standings in future matches.