Juventus v Napoli fails to kick off as scheduled after visitors refuse to travel

By Patric Ridge
Juventus
Napoli did not travel to Turin for their clash with Juventus due to coronavirus concerns.

Turin, October 5: Juventus seem likely to be awarded a 3-0 victory over Napoli after the game was not started as scheduled as Gennaro Gattuso's side did not travel to Turin for Sunday's Serie A match.

Napoli were advised not to travel by local health authorities after Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas and staff member Giandomenico Costi tested positive for COVID-19.

Juve themselves reported two positive cases among staff on Saturday – revealing their squad were isolating internally as a result – but they later released a statement confirming they intended to play the game.

However, four hours before the scheduled kick-off time on Sunday, Serie A rejected Napoli's formal request to have the game postponed, as the club – who also confirmed Gattuso had not tested positive for coronavirus, despite rumours to the contrary – technically have at least 13 players available.

Despite having no opponents to play, Juve still arrived at Allianz Stadium, with Andrea Pirlo naming a starting XI, though the players did not warm up on the pitch or come out at the scheduled kick-off time.
Napoli will conduct a further round of testing on Monday, with their next match set to be played on October 17 against Atalanta.

Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
