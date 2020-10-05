Juventus v Napoli fails to kick off as scheduled after visitors refuse to travel

Turin, October 5: Juventus seem likely to be awarded a 3-0 victory over Napoli after the game was not started as scheduled as Gennaro Gattuso's side did not travel to Turin for Sunday's Serie A match.
Napoli were advised not to travel by local health authorities after Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas and staff member Giandomenico Costi tested positive for COVID-19.
Juve themselves reported two positive cases among staff on Saturday – revealing their squad were isolating internally as a result – but they later released a statement confirming they intended to play the game.
However, four hours before the scheduled kick-off time on Sunday, Serie A rejected Napoli's formal request to have the game postponed, as the club – who also confirmed Gattuso had not tested positive for coronavirus, despite rumours to the contrary – technically have at least 13 players available.