Juventus midfielder Arthur ruled out for three months after knee surgery

Turin, July 17: Juventus have confirmed that midfielder Arthur will miss the start of the Serie A season after undergoing successful knee surgery.
The Brazil international is set to be sidelined for the opening few weeks of Juve’s quest to wrestle back the Scudetto from Inter, which begins away at Udinese on August 22.
Following his switch from Barcelona in June 2020 – in a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head in the opposite direction – Arthur played 32 times in all competitions during his debut season with the Bianconeri.
The central midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Bologna in January.
The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury during his side’s showdown with Atalanta the previous month, but opted to delay a potential operation until after the conclusion of the campaign.
The club have confirmed on their official website that the surgery was successful, with a recovery time of approximately three months.
Juventus will be led this season by the returning Massimiliano Allegri, who is back for a second spell after previously guiding them to five successive Scudettos and two Champions League finals between 2014 and 2019.
The Bianconeri were denied a 10th straight domestic title last term, with a disappointing fourth-place finish culminating in the departure of Andrea Pirlo.