Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus mulls giving Ramsey a different role

By
Aaron Ramsey
Juventus plans to give Aaron Ramsey an advanced role in a three-man midfield.

Bengaluru, February 13: Aaron Ramsey was not used in his best position at Arsenal and the agile midfielder can offer Juventus something different when he joins them next season, according to the Serie A club's Sporting Director Fabio Paratici.

Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a four-year deal in the close season after signing a pre-contract with the defending Serie A champions this week.

The Welshman's contract at Arsenal expires this season.The 28-year-old has played in a number of midfield positions and also played as a wide forward during his 11-year stay at the north London club.

Paratici said Juventus should play him as a 'mezzala' - an advanced role in a three-man midfield - to make use of Ramsey's goal scoring ability.

"Ramsey is a player who, in my opinion, has never found his position, because he has never played as a 'mezzala' in a three, which is his role," Paratici told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He's more technical, he's a final ball man, he has a nose for the goal. He is a different player from what we've got, we don't have someone like him in our squad."

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue