Juventus mulls giving Ramsey a different role

Bengaluru, February 13: Aaron Ramsey was not used in his best position at Arsenal and the agile midfielder can offer Juventus something different when he joins them next season, according to the Serie A club's Sporting Director Fabio Paratici.
Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a four-year deal in the close season after signing a pre-contract with the defending Serie A champions this week.
The Welshman's contract at Arsenal expires this season.The 28-year-old has played in a number of midfield positions and also played as a wide forward during his 11-year stay at the north London club.
Paratici said Juventus should play him as a 'mezzala' - an advanced role in a three-man midfield - to make use of Ramsey's goal scoring ability.
"Ramsey is a player who, in my opinion, has never found his position, because he has never played as a 'mezzala' in a three, which is his role," Paratici told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He's more technical, he's a final ball man, he has a nose for the goal. He is a different player from what we've got, we don't have someone like him in our squad."
