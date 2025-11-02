Football Juventus Pressure On Players Highlighted By Spalletti Following Winning Start At Cremonese Luciano Spalletti acknowledges the significant pressure on players at Juventus after a winning start as head coach at Cremonese. He emphasises the need for improvement despite the victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 18:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luciano Spalletti began his tenure as Juventus head coach with a victory against Cremonese, winning 2-1 at Stadio Giovanni Zini. Goals from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso secured the win, despite Jamie Vardy's late effort. Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor following a poor start to the season and acknowledged the need for improvement within the team.

Spalletti discussed the challenges players face at Juventus, noting that the club's high standards can be daunting. "There are many areas that require improvement, and quickly," he said. "There is potential visible in some of these players. I trust them, but the Juventus level puts pressure on them too." He emphasised that while it might seem advantageous to have everything available at Juventus, it also adds pressure on players.

The match saw an early goal from Kostic, who scored just 85 seconds into the game. This was Juve's second-fastest away goal since 2004-05, following Nicola Legrottaglie's 46-second goal against Atalanta in April 2008. Spalletti made a tactical decision by positioning Teun Koopmeiners deep in midfield, almost as an extra centre-back.

Koopmeiners played a crucial role in controlling the game with his passing accuracy. He completed 53 passes with a 90.6% success rate, making him one of Juve's most effective players on the field. Spalletti explained this strategy aimed to neutralise Vardy's threat by adding an extra man in midfield.

"After two minutes, everyone could tell where he was playing," Spalletti noted about Koopmeiners' position. The plan involved Khephren Thuram pushing forward while Koopmeiners filled the midfield space to counter Cremonese's attacks effectively.

Challenges Ahead

Spalletti acknowledged that Cremonese posed significant threats, particularly through Vardy's ability to exploit long balls over the top. "I saw a good performance in terms of communication and focus," he said about Koopmeiners' defensive contributions. The team needs time to adapt to these pressures and improve their overall performance.

The victory marked a positive start for Spalletti at Juventus, but he remains aware of the work needed to elevate the team's play further. His strategic decisions during this match highlight his approach to addressing these challenges while building on existing strengths within the squad.