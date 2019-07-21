Football

Juventus 2-3 Tottenham: Kane's stunning strike from halfway line seals ICC win

By Opta
Harry Kane

Singapore, July 21: Harry Kane struck a sensational stoppage-time winner from the centre circle as Tottenham claimed an entertaining 3-2 International Champions Cup win over Juventus in Singapore on Sunday (July 21).

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who won the competition last year, forged ahead in the 31st minute courtesy of Erik Lamela's close-range strike, but the Serie A champions stormed back thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Half-time substitute Lucas Moura pulled Spurs level in the 65th minute, though, before Kane beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from just inside Juve's half deep in added time.

Tottenham continue their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday, while Juve face Serie A rivals Inter in Nanjing a day earlier.

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
