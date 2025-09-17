Football Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 0:26 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League returns this week with a marquee fixture as Juventus welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night. Both sides head into the clash in strong domestic form, setting the stage for an intriguing battle.

Juventus arrive on the back of a dramatic 4-3 triumph over Inter Milan in Serie A. Igor Tudor's men looked in trouble when Marcus Thuram fired Inter ahead in the 76th minute, but a late rally saw the Turin giants score twice in the final seven minutes to seal all three points. That comeback ensured Juve maintained their perfect start in the league, with three wins from three matches, leaving them second only to Napoli on goal difference.

The Old Lady has been ruthless in Serie A this term, scoring seven goals in three outings, although the win against Inter marked the first time their defence was breached. Their European record last season, however, was far less convincing. Juve struggled in the Champions League league phase, finishing 20th, before crashing out of the playoff round in February against PSV Eindhoven. Their home form in continental football has also been inconsistent, with two defeats in their last four European games at the Allianz despite six straight Serie A wins at the same venue.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, also head into the tie on the back of a win, defeating Heidenheim 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Niko Kovac's side benefitted from playing against 10 men for most of the contest but were clinical in attack and solid at the back, conceding just one shot on target. Dortmund have now kept three clean sheets in their opening four fixtures, already matching their tally from the previous 19 outings.

The German side enjoyed a respectable European run last season, bowing out in the quarter-finals against Barcelona after a heavy first-leg defeat. Kovac's men have started the new campaign with three wins and a draw, scoring nine goals and positioning themselves second in the Bundesliga. Their away form has been promising as well, with two wins and a draw from three games on the road this season.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Juventus and Dortmund in a decade, with their last clash in 2015 ending in a 5-1 aggregate win for the Italians. Both clubs will be eager to make a strong statement as they aim for a deep run in Europe's premier competition.

Juventus vs Dortmund Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match on TV and Online in India?

The Juventus vs Dortmund match will be live streamed via SonyLiv app and website from 12:30 am IST on Wednesday (September 17).