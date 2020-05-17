Football
K League 1: Junior Negao at the double again in Ulsan's comeback win

By Peter Hanson

Seoul, May 17: Junior Negao continued a flying start to the season with two goals as Ulsan produced a fine fightback to beat Suwon Bluewings 3-2 in Sunday's (May 17) K League 1 action.

The home side appeared well in control of proceedings in front of an empty Suwon World Cup Stadium, with spectators still absent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ko Seung-beom and Sulejman Krpic scored either side of half-time to open up a two-goal lead before Junior Negao showed neat footwork and aimed a shot towards the bottom-left corner that No Dong-geon could not keep out to reduce the arrears.

Kim In-sung showed good strength to rifle home the equaliser just after the hour and Junior Negao – who scored twice in the opening-round 4-0 beating of Sangju Sangmu – completed the turnaround in the last minute with a long-range free-kick.

Han Chan-hee scored a 25-yard belter as Seoul recovered from an opening-round defeat to beat Gwangju 1-0.

Rounding out the action, Seongnam played out a goalless draw with Incheon United.

Read more about: k league seoul football review
Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
