Reds take on Hilal in AFC Champions League final

Bengaluru, November 17: Sparks are sure to fly as Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal will host Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League final on Saturday (November 17) at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
With the winner getting a direct entry to the FIFA Club World Cup to be held in the UAE from December 6 to 16, much is at stake for both the teams.
It is for the second time in four years that Hilal are making into the final of the continental competition.
In 2014 they made it to the title clash against Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers and lost 0-1 away and with the home leg ending goaless, the AFC Champions League title eluded them by a whisker.
No wonder they want to set the record straight this time.
"We're determined to lift this trophy," said Hilal skipper Osama Hawsawi.
"We reached the final because we worked hard and are intent on reaching this goal.
We showed good performances under coach Ramon Diaz last season and we've built on that so far this campaign," he added.
Urawa will also bid to end a lengthy drought at continental level, having reached the AFC Champions League final for the first time since their maiden title in 2007.
Yuki Abe, who spent time in England with Leicester City, is the only player remaining in the starting line-up from the side that defeated Iran's Sepahan over two legs a decade ago. Striker Shinzo Koroki, who has scored four goals and has had as many assists this season holds the key to their fortunes.
Takafumi Hori's team will also seek to break a long run of disappointment for Japanese clubs.
Gamba Osaka were the last J-League team to claim the AFC Champions League in 2008 and no Japanese side has reached the final since.
The return leg will be played at the Saitama Stadium in Japan on November 25.
The match kicks off at 7.15pm local time (9.45pm IST).