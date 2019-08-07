Roofe trades Leeds for Kompany's Anderlecht

Brussels, August 7: Kemar Roofe has sealed his reported £7million move to Anderlecht, leaving Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.
Roofe has signed a three-year deal in Belgium with Vincent Kompany's side.
The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United, had played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion push last term.
He scored 15 goals in 33 Championship games. However, Roofe suffered a knee injury in February, missing a crucial two months as Leeds slipped into the play-off places.
They were then beaten by Derby County, who lost the play-off final at Wembley to Aston Villa.
Leeds have been linked with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Liverpool's Ryan Kent as potential replacements.
👏 Thank you for everything @roofe pic.twitter.com/nnrAeOgzJw— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 6, 2019