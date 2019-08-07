Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roofe trades Leeds for Kompany's Anderlecht

By Opta
Kemar Roofe has signed a three-year deal with Anderlecht
Kemar Roofe has signed a three-year deal with Anderlecht

Brussels, August 7: Kemar Roofe has sealed his reported £7million move to Anderlecht, leaving Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.

Roofe has signed a three-year deal in Belgium with Vincent Kompany's side.

The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds from Oxford United, had played a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion push last term.

He scored 15 goals in 33 Championship games. However, Roofe suffered a knee injury in February, missing a crucial two months as Leeds slipped into the play-off places.

They were then beaten by Derby County, who lost the play-off final at Wembley to Aston Villa.

Leeds have been linked with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Liverpool's Ryan Kent as potential replacements.

More ANDERLECHT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue