Kepa benched again for FA Cup final as Chelsea tackle Arsenal

London, Aug 1: Frank Lampard selected Kepa Arrizabalaga on the Chelsea bench for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.
Willy Caballero has been Chelsea's regular cup goalkeeper and retained the responsibility, six days after he was surprisingly picked ahead of Kepa on the final day of the Premier League season.
It was no great surprise that Kepa, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, was not picked to start Saturday's match behind closed doors at Wembley as his form has underwhelmed.
And head coach Lampard named an unchanged team from last Sunday's 2-0 home win over Wolves, with N'Golo Kante only fit enough for a place among the substitutes.
It meant Olivier Giroud was picked to lead the Chelsea attack against his former club.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made just one alteration to the side that beat Watford 3-2 at Emirates Stadium last weekend, with Hector Bellerin replacing Joe Willock.
Former Chelsea defender David Luiz was picked in their defence.
The Gunners are making a record 21st appearance in the FA Cup final, looking to add to their 13 victories.
For Lampard and Arteta it represents a first FA Cup final since they went into management, with both having won the competition in their playing days.
Arteta won with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015, while Lampard helped Chelsea to four FA Cup triumphs in five final appearances. The one defeat he experienced in an FA Cup final came in 2002 - against the Gunners.
For Arsenal, the match presented the chance to earn a place in next season's Europa League after they finished eighth in the Premier League.