Kevin de Bruyne close to signing lucrative new Manchester City contract

London, Dec 21: Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is on the verge of agreeing to a lucrative new six-year contract with Manchester City that will mostly end big guns like Real Madrid and Barcelona’s hopes of luring away the outstanding midfielder from the Premier League leaders who has been in tremendous form this season.
The player has been holding new contract talks with the Manchester City board since the start of the season, and now according to reports, the 26-year-old is all set for signing a bumper deal in January in a contract where Manchester City would get hold of De Bryne's 100% image rights.
The 26-year-old earlier signed a six-year deal when he joined City from Vfl Wolfsburg for a club record 55 million pounds ($73.58 million) in 2015 but now his new contract will see him his deal prolonged to 2024 and a massive hike in his wage.
As per Goal, the new contract agreement, he will be paid out in Euros instead of Pound because of the United Kingdom's choice to leave the European Union - which has brought about the fall in valuation of the British cash.
The approaching new arrangement is probably going to see the Belgian attacker's salary hike from £120,000 per week to near about £200,000 per week after the acquisition of full image rights and alongside there will be the various bonus as he will get a one-time payment of £50,000 and a similar sum for winning the Premier League Player of the Year grant and hose figures will soon be increased to €85,000 (£75,000).
And tallying all these money he could nearly make Manchester City splash out as much as £16 million per year for him.
The 26-year-old's brilliant form has seen mainly City having an 11-point lead at the highest point of the Premier League ahead of Manchester United and succeed to the last 16 of the Champions League winning five out of six matches.
He has scored seven goals in all competitions this season with further eight assists while playing only in the midfield.