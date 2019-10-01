Key matches to look out for in UEFA Champions League

Tottenham vs Bayern: Oct 2, 12.30 am IST, Live on Sony Six
Last year, Mauricio Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B and eventually went on to play the finals. The London club have won eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League home matches and look forward to confidently face the German champions in their backyard.
On the other hand, Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine European away games scoring at least two goals in each before drawing a blank at Anfield .
Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen: Oct 2, 12.30 IST, Live on Sony TEN 2
Both these teams missed the chance to begin Group D with a win and now face each other on Match Day 2. These sides faced each other in the past only once when they were drawn in the second group stage of the 2001-02 UEFA Champions League where Juventus won 4-0.
But later Leverkusen turned the tables with a 3-1 home success - ultimately reaching the final and thus eliminating Juventus from the competition. Since then both teams have changed in leaps and bounds season on season with Juventus now being the force to reckon with.
Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Oct 3, 12.30 am IST, Live on Sony TEN 2
Barcelona have dominated their meeting with Inter Milan over the years, particularly in Spain. The Nerazzurri have won only two of their last 12 European away fixtures but this is a different Inter side lead by Antonio Conte, who is determined to rest the demons of the past for Inter Milan, both in Serie A and UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona will witness the most awaited moment of their season as Lionel Messi is pegged to start his first UEFA Champions League match of this season.
Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg: Oct 3, 12.30 am IST, Live on Sony TEN 1
Champions Liverpool FC themselves in a similar position this time round where they have to rely on their home form to get through the group stages. This is the first time Liverpool will face an Austrian club in more than 15 years but an impressive 6-2 dismantling of Genk by Salzburg should prove as a warning sign for the reds.
The defeat at Napoli made it four successive away group stage defeats for Liverpool but their home form is nothing less than exceptional and it will be a difficult night for the travelers under the lights at Anfield.