Keylor Navas vows to battle Thibaut Courtois for number one role at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, August 10: Keylor Navas will fight for his place and is open to competing for the No 1 spot, while the Costa Rican also added he has no plans to leave Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois' arrival.
Real and Chelsea both announced a deal on Wednesday (August 8) that sees the Belgian keeper Courtois move to the Bernabeu, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic going on loan to Stamford Bridge in return.
Navas has been at Real for four years and has been their No 1 goalkeeper ever since Iker Casillas left for Porto in the summer of 2015.
But with the latest move, Courtois is now expected to take up the number one position for Real despite the Costa Roca international helping the club win three consecutive Champions league and one La Liga title.
The 31-year-old still has two years left in his current deal, but the recent event has now put a big question mark to his long-term future. However, the Costa Rica No. 1 dismissed all the talk and has assured his fans that he has no interest in a transfer.
Keylor Navas appears to be staying put. pic.twitter.com/16klXf7YyN— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 10, 2018
"Of course, and I say this with force, I have the same desire to leave that I have to die," Navas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.
Navas will now face an uphill battle to retain his starting spot against Courtois, who won the Golden Glove at the World Cup with Belgium. The Costa Rican has had great experience in the European competition and is likely to be seen in the Champions League more this season than in the league.
Earlier, after Real's Champions league glory there were rumours that Navas could be offered a new deal to prolong his Madrid stay but as of now, the talks have reportedly gone quiet.
Meanwhile, Real are set to sell backup keeper Kiko Casilla following Courtois' capture. The Spanish keeper has been a deputy for Navas during the last three years, but now will reportedly be sold to trim the squad further.