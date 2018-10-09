Kingfisher to be FC Goa's associate sponsor for two more years

Goa, October 9: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa and Kingfisher have decided to extend their long-standing partnership for another two years.
Kingfisher is one of the most recognisable brands in India and renewal of the deal will see the club's relationship with the company extend to the end of the 2019/20 season.
Kingfisher has been FC Goa's associate sponsor since 2017 as 'The king of good times' came together with one of the most entertaining sides in the ISL.
"On behalf of the FC Goa family, it gives me immense pleasure to announce this long-term relationship with Kingfisher. The two companies hold similar views and values. We had a successful partnership last season and we will continue to support each other in the years to come," said FC Goa Commercial Director Aditya Datta.
"From the first day, FC Goa has made an effort to create a brand that delivers through the strength of continuity, which has been evident in policy of retention in terms of our players and coaching staff. It is now further fortified by Kingfisher's continued association with us," he added.
Gurpreet Singh, Divisional Vice-President (Marketing), United Breweries Limited shared Datta's views, "We have had a fruitful year long association with the FC Goa team and we look forward to building on this relationship for years to come. Over the years the Goans have thought of our brand as their own and similarly they recognize FC Goa as their own team, therefore making this association a natural fit.
"Football in India has grown over the years and has expanded its presence over a large audience, this renewal of our standing association with the FC Goa team will further help us to bring the Good Times to the local fanbase here. As a homegrown brand Kingfisher has had a strong presence in the state of Goa and we believe in giving back to the people that have brought much love to this brand over the years," he added.
FC Goa are currently on top of ISL, which is having a 10-day break.
The Gaurs resume their ISL campaign on October 24 when they host Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium.
(With FC Goa media inputs)