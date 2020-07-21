Klopp to sign Thiago: Nine other Bundesliga transfers Liverpool have secured over the years

Bengaluru, July 21: Since Jurgen Klopp's arrival, Liverpool have regularly been linked with players from Bundesliga.
This could be due to Klopp's good relationship with the German sides and his affinity towards the Bundesliga. The Reds could again delve into Bundesliga market in Summer window as well with Bayern Munich star midfielder Thiago linked with the Premier League winners.
The Reds want to bolster their midfield and Klopp apparently sees the 29-year-old as an instant impact to continue their progression in next year.
The German first division, however, has been both hit and miss for Klopp. Klopp in his four years tenure signed four players from his former league but prior to that Liverpool did do business from that region too.
Overall Liverpool made nine signings in recent years from the Bundesliga. Here we have compiled nine names and taken a look at how they fared:
Naby Keita – RB Leipzig
Klopp plunged the cash for the Leipzig midfielder hoping that he could be a direct answer to Coutinho's departure. But with a string of injuries, the 25-year-old has made only handful Premier League starts over the course of his two seasons on Merseyside, with just seven for the current campaign so far. But he has shown glimpses of his obvious talent on occasion. If he can sort out the injury issues he could deliver to his potential in the coming seasons.
Loris Karius- Mainz 05
The German keeper was signed from Mainz to replace Mignolet as number one in goal. He has had a fair outing in the league, but when it mattered the most, he fumbled. His two individual mistake in Champions league cost the Reds a Champions league medal. He has never played for them again although currently is in the club, waiting to make a move in Summer.
Ragnar Klavan - Augsburg
The veteran centre-back was signed by the German boss to improve the squad strength. The Augsburg defender was signed for only £4.2 million in 2016 and he made it up in two years being a good deputy in the side.
Alexander Manninger - Augsburg
The veteran goalkeeper was signed on an emergency basis during Liverpool's goalkeeper crisis mid-season while he was training with the Reds after getting released from Augsburg. But he never played for them and retired at the end of the season in 2017.
Joel Matip - Schalke 04
Klopp acquired the African defender as a free agent from Schalke in 2016 and so far he has proved to be a shrewd acquisition. He has gone only strength to strength over the last few years to become a key asset for Liverpool becoming one of the very first few names in the team.
Robert Firmino - Hoffenheim
Former manager Brendan Rodgers signed him from Hoffenheim and he has a very quiet outing in the first season. But since Klopp's arrival, the player has flourished immensely. He has supported the team to form a formidable front three and helping the club win the Champions League and Premier League in the space of one year.
Emre Can - Bayer Leverkusen
Another Rodgers signing, the versatile German also has had a fair outing in his four-year Reds spell. He was a first-teamer under Rodgers and that did not change under Klopp wither. But he left the club in 2018 as a free agent to Juventus and now plying his trade again in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.
Philipp Degen- Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool signed the potential right-back from Dortmund as a free agent in 2008 but injuries ruined his Anfield career. He made only seven Premier League appearances before getting a release in 2011.
Markus Babbel - Bayern Munich
The right-back was a well-established name in Germany when he signed for Liverpool in 2000. He helped Liverpool win three trophies in his first year at the club, including the UEFA Cup. But Guillain–Barre syndrome halted his Liverpool career next year and he never managed to gain his place back in the side. He left the club in 2004.