Football

Landing Just-in time? Kluivert arrives in Italy ahead of Roma move

Posted By:
Ajax prospect Justin Kluivert closing in on Roma transfer
Ajax prospect Justin Kluivert closing in on Roma transfer

Rome, June 12: Justin Kluivert's transfer to Roma moved a step closer on Monday as the Dutchman flew into the Italian capital.

The 19-year-old winger - son of former Netherlands international Patrick - has attracted plenty of interest after a string of impressive performances for Ajax.

However, Roma appear to have won the race to sign the talented teenager, with the club airing video footage on social media of the player arriving in Rome.

Kluivert held up a club scarf and signed autographs for supporters after being greeted by a sizeable crowd ahead of a medical.

The Serie A side will reportedly pay €18million up front to secure his services, in the process becoming their fourth new addition following the signings of Bryan Cristante, Ante Coric and Ivan Marcano.

Kluivert - who made his Netherlands debut in March, coming off the bench in a 3-0 friendly win over Portugal - scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the 2017-18 Eredivisie season.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue