Football Kompany Calls For Calm On Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl After Historic Champions League Performance Vincent Kompany emphasises the need for calm around Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl following his record-setting Champions League debut at age 17. He highlights the importance of performance over hype. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayern Munich's young talent, Lennart Karl, made headlines by becoming the youngest player to start a Champions League match for the club at 17 years and 242 days. He also became the second-youngest German to start in the competition. Bayern secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Club Brugge at the Allianz Arena, maintaining their flawless record in this season's Champions League.

Karl's performance was remarkable as he scored in just five minutes, setting records as Bayern's youngest scorer in the Champions League and the youngest German to score in the tournament. This achievement surpassed Jamal Musiala's previous record against Lazio in February 2021. Vincent Kompany, however, urged caution amidst the excitement surrounding Karl's potential.

Vincent Kompany emphasised the importance of focusing on performance and development rather than hype. "He was great tonight and will get a lot of hype but I'm not a fan of hype," Kompany stated. "I'm a fan of performance, education, and calm." He stressed that while Karl has shown he can contribute immediately, he needs time and peace to continue growing.

The match saw further goals from Harry Kane and Luis Diaz after halftime, with Nicolas Jackson adding another late on. Bayern's triumph extended their unbeaten run at home in the Champions League group stage to 36 matches (34 wins, 2 draws). They also achieved a historic milestone as the first Bundesliga team to win their first 12 competitive matches of a season.

Despite their impressive form, Bayern faces challenging fixtures ahead against Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Kompany acknowledged these upcoming tests: "Our way to the next round isn't easy with PSG and Arsenal waiting; we face strong opponents." He noted that while it's not yet decisive for winning the competition, they aim to maintain their recent performances.

The Opta supercomputer gives Bayern just a 9% chance of winning this season's Champions League title. They trail behind Liverpool (11%), Manchester City (12%), Paris Saint-Germain (15%), and Arsenal (21%). Nevertheless, Bayern remains determined to continue their strong start.

Kompany Praises Versatility

Kompany also highlighted Michael Olise's reliability on the wing alongside Karl's versatility in attack: "Olise and Karl can both play inside and out—that's great for us." He explained that Olise provides consistent performance on the wing while Karl excelled centrally during this match.

Kompany added that Karl must continue working hard if he wants to reach top levels like Harry Kane at age 30. This focus on hard work aligns with Kompany’s emphasis on development over immediate success.