Kurt Zouma's future as a Chelsea player looks bleak

London, July 20: Chelsea boarded a plane to Australia on Wednesday with a 25 man squad for their pre-season tour ahead of the Premier League campaign, however, defender Kurt Zouma could not make into the squad fueling more speculations over his future at Stamford Bridge.
Zouma was at the Cobham training complex for the last one week taking part in light training sessions, however, new manager Maurizio Sarri opted not to include the player which now has clearly hinted that the player will be sold or again will be sent on loan.
Zouma joined Chelsea in 2014 and enjoyed a decent a two-year spells at the side, winning the league once, however, tragedy stroke back in 2016 when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him for almost nine months.
Since returning from the injury, new boss Antonio Conte sent him out on loan to Stoke Palace, last year, for more game time and gaining fitness.
The French defender could not prevent Stoke from undergoing the relegation, however, he impressed everyone with his display.
But it now seems that his performance was not enough to convince the new boss. Young players like Kasey Palmer, Lucas Piazon, Mario Pasalic, Michael Hector, Tomas Kalas and Fikayo Tomori etc. who are on the last look at Chelsea were able to make the trip but Zouma could not which certainly now tells that his time at Bridge might be over.
Another hint the club will move him on is that new signing Jorginho took his No.5 number which was vacant since his move to Potters.
Feel so bad for Kurt Zouma. Was on his way to becoming one of the best young center backs in the world before his injury in 15/16. Excluded from the pre-season squad, likely to move away now.— Lav (@LavCFC) July 19, 2018
Loved him so much. Hope he gets his career back on track wherever he goes. pic.twitter.com/5yXw61Uyy8
The defender is now said to be looking for a permanent move elsewhere, however, no concrete report has surfaced yet regarding his transfer.
Meanwhile, another forgotten player Danny Drinkwater, however, made it to the 25 man travelling squad. The English midfielder joined Chelsea last season from Leicester, however, had a nightmare campaign where he managed only 22 appearances, scoring once.
The 28-year-old has been linked away a move to West Ham recently however it is unclear where his future lies.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.