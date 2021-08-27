Kylian Mbappe transfer saga 'not ideal' – France boss Deschamps

Paris, August 27: France head coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga is "not deal" as Les Bleus prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are reportedly trying to reach an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants.
Despite Mbappe being out of contract at the end of the season, Madrid are believed to have offered €180million for the France international.
As world champions France gear up for qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina (September 1), Ukraine (September 4) and Finland (September 7) on the road to Qatar 2022, Deschamps was asked about Madrid target Mbappe.
"I can't answer for [Kylian Mbappe]," Deschamps told reporters. "It is better to ask him the questions [on his future].
"The only factual thing is that the transfer market closes on Tuesday. The September games are brought forward and that coincides with the day before the game for us. Is that ideal? Obviously not. I'm not going to fight with that.
"Kylian, as well as other players, may be in a situation where they have to change clubs. I will try to be conciliatory as much as possible because their future is at stake. It's their decision, it's their career.
"I am not in their shoes, I can at most give an opinion. The decision is theirs."
Mbappe has scored 133 goals and provided 58 assists across 174 games over four years at PSG since arriving from Monaco.
The 22-year-old's 191 goal involvements since his debut rank third among players in Europe's top five leagues in that time, behind Messi (236) and Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski (213).
Mbappe was on target as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG overcame Brest 4-2 in Ligue 1 last week.
PSG's Mbappe scored his fourth Ligue 1 headed goal, his first with for club and his first since March 2017 with Monaco at Caen.
Mbappe has been decisive in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games (eight goals, three assists), his second-best run in the top-flight, behind February-November 2020 (10).
A World Cup winner, Mbappe has scored 17 goals in 48 appearances for France since debuting in 2017.