La Liga feature: Stefan Savic happy to see fans back in the stadiums

Bengaluru, August 16: Stefan Savic, who has extended his stay at Atletico Madrid, that will see the centre-back stay stay with the La Liga champions at least till June 2024, is happy to see fans back in the stadiums.
The 30-year-old Montenegro international has spent the last six seasons with Atletico and played an instrumental role in the club's La Liga title triumph last season.
"I'm very happy to sign the new contract until 2024, because I feel very great playing here and after six years I'm so happy to renew my contract. When I arrived in 2015 and till now the club has grown enormously and also the team is growing and last year we won the league and I think the club will continue to grow," Savic was quoted as saying by the the club's media channel after putting pen to papers.
Stefan tells you about his contract extension 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/O8ibEOMMNn— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 12, 2021
Last season, Savic featured 42 times in all competitions in 2020-21 and started in 33 of Atleti's 38 La Liga games as Diego Simeone's squad won the title for the second time in seven years.
Atletico began their 2021-22 La Liga title defence with a 2-1 win against Celta de Vigo with Angel Correa netting a brace.
"I think it's not important as to who is the captain and who is not because it's important for everybody to contribute to the team so the team grows from the outside as well as the inside and with my experience of six years here and with my age I can help my team-mates and I'm happy to have the opportunity to be here," Savic dwelled further about the club philosophy.
And with La Liga welcoming fans back to the stadiums with revised COVID-19 guidelines and protocols after the Spanish government lifted the sanctions on them last month, Savic was candid while admitting how much himself and the club missed them at the venues.
"Our fans are one of the best fans in the world and we miss them a lot and I think it is much easier to win games with them being in the stadium".
Savic spoke about his goals for the new season, "I feel very happy that after so many years we won the league and I think that we can repeat some important things this season too as almost every player has stayed back and with some of the new players we can surely accomplish some great things here."