La Liga: Granada edge Getafe, Levante hold Valencia

Bengaluru, June 13: Carlos Fernandez scored the all important winner for Granada as Getafe's UEFA Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock as they resumed their La Liga campaign with a 1-2 loss while Valencia were held at home by Levante.
David Timor's first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene's own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria.
Soria's hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.
The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad who play their game in hand at home to Osasuna on Sunday.
Granada moved up a place to eighth on 41 points.
The match at Granada Stadium got off to a slow start, but Getafe went ahead in the 20th minute when Timor curled a fine shot under the bar from just outside the area.
The hosts hit back after 70 minutes when Djene chested the ball into his own net after Soria failed to handle a bouncing free kick from Fede Vico.
The home side doubled their tally nine minutes later as Fernandez fired home after his first attempt was parried back into his path by Soria.
Earlier, Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 in the El Gran Derbi to reach 50 points and tighten their grip on third place as La Liga resumed after a lengthy break due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a late-night kick off, Valencia were held at home by Levante. Rodrigo Moreno seemed to have scored the winner for Valencia in the 88th minute, only to see Gonzalo Melero snatch a point for the visitors in the seventh minute of the stoppage time.
Champions Barcelona, who are on top of the La Liga table, resume their campaig with an away game against Mallorca.
(With inputs from Agencies)