Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga: Gritty Granada hold Real Betis in a thriller

By
Granada
Granada snatched a point from Real Betis with a stoppage time winner. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 16: A stoppage time strike from Roberto Soldado helped a gritty Granada hold Real Betis 2-2 at home in a thrilling La Liga encounter at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Soldado volleyed home a corner which landed kindly for him at the far post after an 85th-minute penalty from Sergio Canales and an 88th-minute effort by Cristian Tello had turned the match on its head.

Earlier Carlos Fernandez fired Granada ahead when he swept the ball home from eight metres to round off a superb fast break, with Ramon Azeez releasing Antonio Puertas who squared the ball to the striker from the left flank.

1
1075097

The result left Granada eighth on 42 points from 29 games while Real Betis stayed 13th on 34 points, nine clear of the relegation zone.

La Liga Points Table | Fixtures

Real Betis dominated possession in the opening half and visiting keeper Rui Silva pulled off two good saves to keep out a close-range header by Edgar Gonzales and a Nabil Fekir piledriver from the edge of the penalty area.

With the match seemingly heading for a dull climax, Canales converted the spot kick after Antonio Barragan bundled Puertas over before Tello curled the ball into the far corner with a speculative shot from 25 metres.

The home side's joy was short-lived however, as 35-year old Soldado drove the ball past home keeper Joel Robles from eight metres after an outswinging corner evaded a forest of bodies in the penalty area.

More REAL BETIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue