La Liga, GSIC launch competition for start-ups in sports

By
La Liga
La Liga and GSIC have launched the largest global competition for start-ups on disruptive solutions in football.

Bengaluru, January 30: The Spanish La Liga and Global Sports Innovation Center powered by Microsoft (GSIC) launched the largest global competition for start-ups on disruptive solutions in the football, sports and entertainment industry.

The project which started on January 29 seeks to bring innovators and new companies together with La Liga and GSIC experts during the course of the competition.

The solutions presented must be aimed at the areas of fan engagement, media, smart venues and sports performance.

The 10 finalist start-ups could operate a pilot project together with La Liga.

The competition promoted by La Liga and managed by GSIC is the result of an agreement signed in September, 2018, and aims to create a gateway to the sports and entertainment industry for new companies around the world.

Talking about the project, GSIC General Manager Iris Cordoba said, "We're committed to innovative companies and organisations that add value to the sports industry in their digital transformation processes.

Forming part of this initiative allows us to support La Liga's innovation strategy and offer the finalist companies membership of GSIC, which has a 200-strong company network, mentors and activities which will facilitate of possibility of launching a pilot project with La Liga.

The aim of the project is to empower digital talent developing disruptive solutions in the football, sports and entertainment industry which can help continue La Liga's growth in the field of technology and innovation.

"At La Liga we are committed to the development of the best technological innovations that help to improve the experience of our fans and the technological growth of our clubs. What's more, with this kind of initiative, we reassert our commitment to empowering talent in the football industry," said La Liga's Innovation Director Minerva Santana.

(Source: La Liga Media)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
