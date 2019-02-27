La Liga, GSIC launch a global start-up competition for sports and entertainment industry

Bengaluru, February 27: La Liga and the Global Sports Innovation Center powered by Microsoft (GSIC) launched the 2019 start-up competition -- The Original Inspiration Centre by La Liga -- supported by GSIC to find the best technological developments in the sports and entertainment industry.
La Liga and Microsoft started working together in 2016 to contribute towards La Liga's usage of technology and innovation to change the way the world consume football.
The digital innovators participation must ensure their disruptors are aimed towards fan engagement, media, smart venues and sports performance in football, sports and entertainment.
Today we are at the @4YFN_MWC that takes place at #MWC2019 where @LaLiga Innovation director Minerva Santana will talk about Sportainment presenting our Startup Competition 2019. Don’t miss it if you’re here! And apply for the competition here ➡️ https://t.co/LT5gJhXNVY @ivcordo pic.twitter.com/frjK6dmfWq— Sport GSIC (@Sport_GSIC) February 27, 2019
Applications are invited till March 30 and 25 start-ups will be shortlisted by a jury comprising La Liga, GSIC and Microsoft representatives.
After the final stage of the competition in May, 10 start-ups will be selected who could operate a pilot project together with La Liga. Mentoring sessions, networking opportunities and a digital transformation certificate will be some of the exposure provided to the top 10
(Source: MSL Media)