La Liga, GSIC launch a global start-up competition for sports and entertainment industry

By
La Liga and Microsoft started working together in 2016.
La Liga and Microsoft started working together in 2016.

Bengaluru, February 27: La Liga and the Global Sports Innovation Center powered by Microsoft (GSIC) launched the 2019 start-up competition -- The Original Inspiration Centre by La Liga -- supported by GSIC to find the best technological developments in the sports and entertainment industry.

La Liga and Microsoft started working together in 2016 to contribute towards La Liga's usage of technology and innovation to change the way the world consume football.

The digital innovators participation must ensure their disruptors are aimed towards fan engagement, media, smart venues and sports performance in football, sports and entertainment.

Applications are invited till March 30 and 25 start-ups will be shortlisted by a jury comprising La Liga, GSIC and Microsoft representatives.

After the final stage of the competition in May, 10 start-ups will be selected who could operate a pilot project together with La Liga. Mentoring sessions, networking opportunities and a digital transformation certificate will be some of the exposure provided to the top 10

(Source: MSL Media)

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
