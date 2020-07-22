La Liga on social media: From title celebrations to sad farewells

|
Celebrations on social media
Real Madrid, who clinched the title with a match to spare, ultimately finished five points clear of dethroned champions Barcelona after being held by Leganes in the last-round fixture.
With fans unable to celebrate with the team as tradition dictates due to the coronavirus crisis, there was more interaction on social media than ever before as the club and its players enjoyed that special, winning feeling.
To come back stronger
CD Leganes joined RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca in dropping down into La Liga SmartBank, Spain's second tier.
The Pepineros came so close to survival, pushing Real Madrid all the way, but ultimately came up short and thanked their fans for their support on social media, vowing to come back stronger than ever.
Farewell to legends
Villarreal said goodbye to two of the club's legends as the 2019-20 campaign concluded. Both Bruno Soriano and Santi Cazorla are leaving the club following the end of the season and received a special send-off after the club's 4-0 win over Eibar at their Estadio de la Ceramica home.
Players from both teams formed a guard of honour after the final whistle to send the two veteran midfielders down the tunnel and tributes were plastered across social media as an era came to an end.
Emotional goodbye
German 'Mono' Burgos is an Atletico Madrid legend, having played in goal for the club during his playing days and having been Diego Simeone's trusted right-hand man since taking over in 2011.
Leaving the club this summer to try his hand as a head coach himself, Atleti thanked him for his long and dedicated service with a special on-pitch tribute and an emotional video on the club's social media channels.
Where are the passports?
After clinching Europa League spots on the final day, Real Sociedad and Granada now have the summer to look forward to continental competition in 2020-21.
Both clubs joked around with fans on social media, celebrating the fact they would need to root out the passports for next season's international football!