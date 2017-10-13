La Liga Preview: Barcelona to play Atletico amidst political tension

Barcelona, October 13: The biggest game of the La Liga season so far is shrouded in political tension as Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday (October 15) in their first trip to the Spanish capital since a violence-marred Catalan independence referendum.
Barcelona played their last match behind closed doors as the October 1 referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish Government, took place amid chaotic scenes.
"It was one of the worst moments we've experienced," Barca captain Andres Iniesta told Catalunya radio this week.
🗓 7️⃣ matches in 2️⃣3️⃣ days before the next international break 🔴🔵 #ForçaBarça https://t.co/YMzQAkh7H3— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 12, 2017
However, deep divisions remain despite Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont's decision to suspend the effects of a unilateral declaration of independence.
"It has reached a point which isn't good for anyone," added Iniesta. "Those in charge have to resolve it."
Only 250 tickets have been made available to away fans at Atletico's new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.
However, many Atletico fans have taken to social media to encourage supporters not to politicise the match by waving Spanish flags by using the hashtag "our flag is red and white" on Twitter.
💪 🔴⚪🔴 Our next @LaLigaEn match is right around the corner... and it's a big one. We're ready! #AtletiBarça#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/eX0JeH2YqE— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 12, 2017
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been outspoken in his call for Catalonia's right to self-determination, although he has never publicly backed independence for the region.
Pique was jeered when playing for Spain in Alicante last week, but he received support for his willingness to speak out from Atletico defender Filipe Luis.
"I am a fan of Pique even if at times I don't agree with what he says," the Brazilian told El Mundo.
"He puts himself out there, he doesn't hide behind his fame to not say what he thinks. It is admirable and I wish more footballers were like him."
Atletico have yet to beat Barca in 11 La Liga meetings since Diego Simeone took charge in 2011.
However, Barca are often vulnerable immediately after an international break with the likes of Messi and Luis Suarez only returning to training in Barcelona on Friday.
"We are coming from the national team and they are an opponent that demands 200 percent from you," added Iniesta. "If we are not at the level required, we don't stand a chance."
Fixtures (all times IST)
Saturday: Espanyol v Levante (12:30 am), Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (4:30 pm), Getafe v Real Madrid (7:45 pm), Alaves v Real Sociedad (10:00 pm)
Sunday: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (12:15 am), Eibar v Deportivo la Coruna (3:30 pm), Girona v Villarreal (7:45 pm), Malaga v Leganes (10:00 pm)
Monday: Real Betis v Valencia (12:15 am)
Tuesday: Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (12:30 am)