La Liga preview: Real Madrid look to consolidate top spot

Bengaluru, March 7: El Clasico winners Real Madrid are aiming to stay clear atop La Liga during a weekend schedule full of exciting match-ups and potential surprises.
Last weekend's 2-0 victory over Barcelona moved Zinedine Zidane's side one point clear at the head of the table, the leaders now face a tricky trip to Real Betis on Sunday as they look to maintain or even build on that advantage.
Real Madrid have only won two of their last five meetings with a Betis team who often save their best performances for the big occasion.
However, Los Verdiblancos' recent form has been mixed; a run of just one victory in their last 10 LaLiga outings has seen them drop to 14th in the table.
myKhel.com looks at some of the important fixtures of the La Liga weekend.