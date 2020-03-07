Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga preview: Real Madrid look to consolidate top spot

By
Real Madrid
Real Madrid face a tricky trip to Real Betis

Bengaluru, March 7: El Clasico winners Real Madrid are aiming to stay clear atop La Liga during a weekend schedule full of exciting match-ups and potential surprises.

Last weekend's 2-0 victory over Barcelona moved Zinedine Zidane's side one point clear at the head of the table, the leaders now face a tricky trip to Real Betis on Sunday as they look to maintain or even build on that advantage.

Real Madrid have only won two of their last five meetings with a Betis team who often save their best performances for the big occasion.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

However, Los Verdiblancos' recent form has been mixed; a run of just one victory in their last 10 LaLiga outings has seen them drop to 14th in the table.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the important fixtures of the La Liga weekend.

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 254/7 (50.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue