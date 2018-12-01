Football

La Liga preview: Sevilla aiming to keep ahead of chasing pack

Sevilla visits Alaves Mendizorroza ground in what should be a hotly contested battle.
Sevilla visits Alaves' Mendizorroza ground in what should be a hotly contested battle. Images: Twitter

Bengaluru, December 1: In-form La Liga leaders Sevilla will be aiming to stay top this weekend through challengers Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Alaves could all overtake them as things remain incredibly tight at the top of the table.

The top four are all in action in what is sure to be a super exciting Sunday afternoon's La Liga Santander action, with more twists and turns in the title race almost certain in stadiums up and down the country.

Atletico are first to play at Girona. Antoine Griezmann and the rojiblancos go into the game knowing that three points will take them to the summit of the standings, but it won't be easy.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

Girona have climbed the table themselves impressively in recent weeks with striker Cristhian Stuani leading the 'Pichichi' top scorer charts with 10 goals.

The action then moves down the Catalan coast to Barcelona, where blaugrana star Ousmane Dembele was welcomed back last weekend after hitting a crucial late equaliser away at Atletico.

Villarreal travel to the Camp Nou having lost on their last six visits, although the Yellow Submarine will be buoyed by a much-needed victory over Real Betis last time out.

Sunday's game sees Sevilla visiting Alaves' Mendizorroza ground in what should be a hotly contested battle.

The Basque surprise package are unbeaten all season at home and have won their last three, but Pablo Machin's in-form leaders will be confident they can do the necessary and keep their place at the top.

Saturday's early game is a first home outing at Balaidos for Celta Vigo's new coach Miguel Cardoso with the opponents, bottom team Huesca, having shown signs of improvement under their recently-installed manager Francisco Rodriguez.

Next the action moves to Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorrilla, with Leganes the visitors for the first time ever in top flight history. Getafe then host Espanyol at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a fixture which has seen red cards in each of the last two seasons.

Things then move north to the centre of the Spanish capital and to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu home, where Santi Solari's side host Valencia in what is one of La Liga's most historic fixtures.

This game has traditionally brought heaps of thrills and spills, including a pulsating 2-2 draw last season.

The weekend finishes on Monday with Levante looking to build on recent decent form against Athletic Club, who have won on three of their last four visits to the Ciutat de Valencia.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 9:45 [IST]
