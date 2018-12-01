La Liga preview: Sevilla aiming to keep ahead of chasing pack

Late equaliser
The action then moves down the Catalan coast to Barcelona, where blaugrana star Ousmane Dembele was welcomed back last weekend after hitting a crucial late equaliser away at Atletico.
Villarreal travel to the Camp Nou having lost on their last six visits, although the Yellow Submarine will be buoyed by a much-needed victory over Real Betis last time out.
Hotly contested
Sunday's game sees Sevilla visiting Alaves' Mendizorroza ground in what should be a hotly contested battle.
The Basque surprise package are unbeaten all season at home and have won their last three, but Pablo Machin's in-form leaders will be confident they can do the necessary and keep their place at the top.
Home outing
Saturday's early game is a first home outing at Balaidos for Celta Vigo's new coach Miguel Cardoso with the opponents, bottom team Huesca, having shown signs of improvement under their recently-installed manager Francisco Rodriguez.
Next the action moves to Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorrilla, with Leganes the visitors for the first time ever in top flight history. Getafe then host Espanyol at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a fixture which has seen red cards in each of the last two seasons.
Historic fixture
Things then move north to the centre of the Spanish capital and to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu home, where Santi Solari's side host Valencia in what is one of La Liga's most historic fixtures.
This game has traditionally brought heaps of thrills and spills, including a pulsating 2-2 draw last season.