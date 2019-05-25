Football

La Liga, Real Betis join hands to promote Spanish football internationally

By
La Liga
La Liga and Real Betis look ahead to the future of international sports partnerships at the Spain Experience Panel

Washington, May 23: Executives from Washington DC professional sports teams DC United and the Washington Wizards joined colleagues representing La Liga, the Spanish Professional Soccer League and Real Betis -- one its clubs based in Sevilla -- to discuss ways the international sports community is creating lucrative synergies across borders.

The event was hosted by La Liga and Real Betis with support of the Embassy of Spain in Washington, D Caziz and the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade.

The Spain Experience Panel was created as part of La Liga World Challenge, a programme which began in 2014 to promote Spanish football internationally through exhibition matches and cultural events.

And last week, Real Betis played DC United in the first international friendly competition to be held at DC United's Audi Field, the district's new football-specific stadium, which opened last year.

"As we move towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, growing the La Liga brand in the US is a big opportunity and we want to strengthen our partnership here and continue to reach more fans," said Nicolas Garcia Hemme, La Liga North America VP, Strategy & Business Development.

"The Real Betis brand is a great way to showcase the passion of the Spanish fans and connect with new fans and partners in the US. Since 2014 we've been expanding La Liga outside of Spain, and one example of this international promotion is this event called the Spain Experience by La Liga World Challenge," he added.

(Source: MSL Media)

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
