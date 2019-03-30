Football

La Liga returns with Catalan derby

By
Chinese football's biggest star and the world's most iconic player meet for the first time at the Camp Nou.

Bengaluru, March 30: La Liga returns this weekend with a Catalan capital derby bringing together Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Espanyol's Wu Lei plus six-pointer clashes at top and bottom elsewhere all weekend.

Chinese football's biggest star and the world's most iconic player meet for the first time at the Camp Nou on Saturday, with Messi having scored twice as La Liga leaders Barca won the reverse fixture 4-0 in December.

Wu's arrival in January has, however, helped Espanyol climb the table on a run of just one defeat in seven games.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

Alaves vs Atletico

Second-placed Atletico Madrid spent the international break 10 points back.

So Diego Simeone's side really need to win on Saturday at Deportivo Alaves, who have lost just once at their atmospheric Mendizorrotza stadium so far all season to sit happily in fifth spot.

Real vs Huesca

Returning Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is back at the Bernabeu Sunday looking to continue the optimism around his return.

Visitors Huesca remain bottom of the table but were unfortunate to lose just 0-1 to Real Madrid in December's reverse fixture.

Getafe vs Leganes

Sunday will see a derby clash in Madrid's southern suburbs, with Getafe and Leganes facing off at the former's Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

New Spain international Jaime Mata's goals have fired Getafe up to fourth in the current table, but local pride will ensure Leganes give everything for a first-ever La Liga victory over their neighbours.

Celta vs Villarreal

Saturday sees a real relegation six pointer at Balaidos with 18th placed RC Celta hosting 17th placed Villarreal.

Two straight wins mean Villarreal have the better recent form, but Celta have shown improvement under recently installed coach Fran Escriba.

Eibar vs Levante

Sunday's starts with Eibar welcoming Levante to Ipurua.

Neutrals - if not defensive coaches - will be hoping for a repeat of the 4-4 thriller from the teams' first meeting earlier this season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis

Paco Jemez's first game back as Rayo Vallecano coach is against Quique Setien's unpredictable Real Betis.

The 19th placed Madrid team really needing to end a run of seven straight La Liga defeats.

Sevilla vs Valencia

Sevilla v Valencia at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan is one of La Liga's most historic fixtures.

Sunday's latest clash is key to both teams' hopes of European football next year.

Real Valladolid vs Sociedad

The mood at Real Valladolid was happier during the international break after their victory at Eibar last time out,.

Another three points against Real Sociedad on Sunday would keep the Castilians clear of the relegation zone.

(With MSL Media inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
