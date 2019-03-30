La Liga returns with Catalan derby

Alaves vs Atletico
Second-placed Atletico Madrid spent the international break 10 points back.
So Diego Simeone's side really need to win on Saturday at Deportivo Alaves, who have lost just once at their atmospheric Mendizorrotza stadium so far all season to sit happily in fifth spot.
Real vs Huesca
Returning Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is back at the Bernabeu Sunday looking to continue the optimism around his return.
Visitors Huesca remain bottom of the table but were unfortunate to lose just 0-1 to Real Madrid in December's reverse fixture.
Getafe vs Leganes
Sunday will see a derby clash in Madrid's southern suburbs, with Getafe and Leganes facing off at the former's Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
New Spain international Jaime Mata's goals have fired Getafe up to fourth in the current table, but local pride will ensure Leganes give everything for a first-ever La Liga victory over their neighbours.
Celta vs Villarreal
Saturday sees a real relegation six pointer at Balaidos with 18th placed RC Celta hosting 17th placed Villarreal.
Two straight wins mean Villarreal have the better recent form, but Celta have shown improvement under recently installed coach Fran Escriba.
Eibar vs Levante
Sunday's starts with Eibar welcoming Levante to Ipurua.
Neutrals - if not defensive coaches - will be hoping for a repeat of the 4-4 thriller from the teams' first meeting earlier this season.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
Paco Jemez's first game back as Rayo Vallecano coach is against Quique Setien's unpredictable Real Betis.
The 19th placed Madrid team really needing to end a run of seven straight La Liga defeats.
Sevilla vs Valencia
Sevilla v Valencia at the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan is one of La Liga's most historic fixtures.
Sunday's latest clash is key to both teams' hopes of European football next year.
Real Valladolid vs Sociedad
The mood at Real Valladolid was happier during the international break after their victory at Eibar last time out,.
Another three points against Real Sociedad on Sunday would keep the Castilians clear of the relegation zone.