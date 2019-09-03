Football
La Liga wrap: Atletico Madrid stays on top of the table

By
Atletico Madrid
After three rounds of matches, Atletico Madrid is the only team to maintain a 100 percent record in La Liga. Images: MSL Media

Bengaluru, September 3: After three round of matches in the La Liga, Atletico Madrid remains the only team with a 100 per cent record.

Atletico fought back from a 0-2 deficit to earn a 3-2 home win over Eibar, taking them top with nine points from a possible nine.

Athletic Club and Sevilla are currently the closes challengers on seven points each.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Japanese prodigy Takefusa Kubo made his La Liga debut in the weekend, coming off the bench in Mallorca's 2-0 loss at Valencia.

The hyped youngster has just joined the islanders on loan from Real Madrid, for whom he starred in pre-season. Big things are expected from Kubo this season.

Basque derby

Basque derby

A major highlight of the week was the Basque derby with Real Sociedad's run of three consecutive victories against their rivals Athletic Club coming to an end at San Mames.

Goals from Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia earned the team from Bilbao a 2-0 win and the bragging rights in the Basque Country.

Ansu Fati makes history

Ansu Fati makes history

One week after becoming the second-youngest player to ever play for Barcelona, Ansu became the Catalan club's youngest-ever scorer.

By scoring against Osasuna at 16 years and 304 days of age, he also became the third-youngest scorer in the entire history of Spain's top division. Only Fabrice Olinga, at 16 years and 98 days, and Iker Muniain, at 16 years and 289 days, scored at an earlier age.

Scottish player in La Liga

Scottish player in La Liga

Meanwhile, Alaves have secured the loan signing of Oliver Burke. When the winger debuts for the Basque club, he will become the first Scottish player to play in La Liga since Alan Hutton represented RCD Mallorca.

Burke's arrival increases the league's British contingent to four along with Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Getafe's Jack Harper.

Monreal returns to Spain

Monreal returns to Spain

Real Sociedad have secured the signing of Spain international Nacho Monreal, who leaves Arsenal after more than six years in North London.

The left-back came through the ranks at Osasuna and also represented Malaga CF in La Liga.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
