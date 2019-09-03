La Liga wrap: Atletico Madrid stays on top of the table

Basque derby
A major highlight of the week was the Basque derby with Real Sociedad's run of three consecutive victories against their rivals Athletic Club coming to an end at San Mames.
Goals from Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia earned the team from Bilbao a 2-0 win and the bragging rights in the Basque Country.
Ansu Fati makes history
One week after becoming the second-youngest player to ever play for Barcelona, Ansu became the Catalan club's youngest-ever scorer.
By scoring against Osasuna at 16 years and 304 days of age, he also became the third-youngest scorer in the entire history of Spain's top division. Only Fabrice Olinga, at 16 years and 98 days, and Iker Muniain, at 16 years and 289 days, scored at an earlier age.
Scottish player in La Liga
Meanwhile, Alaves have secured the loan signing of Oliver Burke. When the winger debuts for the Basque club, he will become the first Scottish player to play in La Liga since Alan Hutton represented RCD Mallorca.
Burke's arrival increases the league's British contingent to four along with Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Getafe's Jack Harper.
Monreal returns to Spain
Real Sociedad have secured the signing of Spain international Nacho Monreal, who leaves Arsenal after more than six years in North London.
The left-back came through the ranks at Osasuna and also represented Malaga CF in La Liga.