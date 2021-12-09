La Liga wrap: Real Madrid extend stay at top; Betis conquer Camp Nou

Bengaluru, December 9: It was was another week of big storylines in La Liga as Real Madrid and Real Betis earned statement wins, while coaching changes materialised at Levante UD and Elche CF, and Rayo Vallecano kept up their continent-leading home form.
This was a very good week for Real Madrid, who earned a 1-0 victory at home to Athletic Club on Wednesday and then a 2-0 win away at Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Those results mean they now lead the LaLiga Santander table by eight points, with Sevilla FC their closest challengers at this stage.
Real Madrid pulled further ahead of city rivals Atlético Madrid thanks in part to their loanee Takefusa Kubo, who calmly converted a late one-on-one chance against Jan Oblak to help his current club RCD Mallorca earn a 2-1 victory over Atleti at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. That ended a seven-match winless run in LaLiga Santander for the islanders.
Manuel Pellegrini has built a very competitive Real Betis squad and they kept up their good form when they visited the Camp Nou on Saturday, handing Xavi Hernández his first defeat as Barça coach. Juanmi scored his ninth LaLiga Santander goal of the season to make it a memorable 1-0 victory for the team from Seville, a three-point haul which puts them third.
Having sacked Fran Escribá last week, Elche CF have now hired former UD Almería and SD Huesca coach Francisco Rodríguez as their new permanent manager. His first LaLiga Santander match in the Franjiverde dugout was a clash with fellow struggles Cádiz CF and Elche CF earned a 3-1 victory and a vital three points.
Bottom-placed Levante UD sacked Javier Pereira this week, looking for another spark as they aim to pull themselves out of the drop zone. 'B' team coach Alessio Lisci has been put in charge as caretaker for the time being, as Levante UD search for another coach. In his first LaLiga Santander match in charge, Lisci's charges earned a point courtesy of a goalless draw with CA Osasuna.