La Liga wrap: Xavi is back home, Sevilla take derby spoils

Sevilla win first Gran Derbi
Sunday night brought the first Gran Derbi of the season and Sevilla earned the hotly-contested three points, defeating Real Betis 2-0 at the Benito Villamarin. The result means Julen Lopetegui keeps up his excellent record in the derby, having won four and drawn one since arriving at the Nervionenses.
This Seville derby was one that Real Betis captain Joaquin won't want to remember, but he did make history by coming off the bench at the end of the game. In doing so, he stepped onto the pitch for his 25th Gran Derbi, a new record.
A weekend of comebacks
There were some epic comebacks in La Liga in the week that went by. On Saturday, RC Celta fought back from a 0-3 half-time deficit to draw 3-3 with Barcelona thanks to a 97th minute Iago Aspas goal.
24 hours later, Valencia went into second half stoppage time 1-2 down to reigning champions Atletico Madrid, but mounted an incredible ‘remontada' with 92nd and 96th minute strikes from Hugo Duro to draw 3-3.
Real Sociedad stay on top
Real Sociedad secured another victory to remain top of La Liga as the November international break arrives.
This time La Real won 2-0 away at regional rivals Osasuna, with Mikel Merino scoring the opener and with Adnan Januzaj converting a penalty for the second.
Unai Emery commits to Villarreal
Despite speculation that he might leave the Estadio de la Ceramica, Emery has confirmed that he does not want to leave his role as Villarreal's head coach.
The tactician, who delivered the Yellow Submarine their first ever trophy earlier in 2021, shared a social media post in which he said: "Villarreal is my home, and I am 100 percent committed.