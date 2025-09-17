INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India Women-Australia Women Match Online And On TV?

Football Bruno Lage Sacked By Benfica Following Shocking Qarabag Defeat In Champions League Opener Benfica has parted ways with coach Bruno Lage after a surprising 3-2 loss to Qarabag in the Champions League. Jose Mourinho is reportedly in line for a return. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Benfica's president, Rui Costa, announced the departure of coach Bruno Lage after their unexpected 3-2 loss to Qarabag in the Champions League. This defeat marked a historic low for Benfica, as they have now gone six home games without a win in the competition. Lage's exit follows his appointment in September 2024 and a successful run that included winning the Taca da Liga last season.

Despite leading with goals from Enzo Barrenechea and Vangelis Pavlidis, Benfica could not hold off Qarabag, who secured their first-ever Champions League victory. This result added to Benfica's struggles at home in the tournament, with two draws and four losses in their last six matches. Lage's tenure saw him win 26 out of 34 games, achieving a win rate of 76.5% and scoring 86 goals.

Earlier in the week, Joao Noronha Lopes had expressed support for Lage amid speculation about Ruben Amorim taking over. However, after the defeat to Qarabag, Rui Costa confirmed Lage's departure during a press conference. "I want to inform all Benfica fans that we have just reached an agreement with Bruno Lage, who is no longer Benfica's coach as of today," said Rui Costa.

Potential Return of Jose Mourinho

Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho might return to Benfica as his replacement. Mourinho started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but left after only ten games due to disagreements with the club president. He later achieved significant success with Porto, including winning the Champions League in 2003-04.

Mourinho was recently dismissed by Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the Champions League group stage. If appointed by Benfica, he would face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 30 September in the Champions League.

Rui Costa expressed hope for a swift appointment: "We obviously hope that on Saturday, in Vila das Aves, we will already have the new coach on the bench." The potential return of Mourinho adds intrigue to Benfica's upcoming fixtures and could signal a new chapter for the club.