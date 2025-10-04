Football Lamine Yamal Injury Update: When will he play again for Barcelona after Recent Injury? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 11:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona forward and one of football's brightest young stars, is sidelined with a recurring groin injury that is expected to keep him out for 2-3 weeks.

The injury first appeared during the September international break while playing for Spain, forcing Yamal to miss four matches for Barcelona. After returning to club action recently, including a start in the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, the problem flared up again following that game.

Which matches will Lamine Yamal miss for Barcelona?

Barcelona officially confirmed the injury recurrence on Friday (October 3), stating, "The discomfort in the pubic area that Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks."

This means Yamal will miss Barcelona's upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla as well as Spain's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

The injury setback is frustrating for both player and club, especially as Yamal had only just returned from his previous absence. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick previously criticized the Spanish national team for risking the young player's fitness by playing him on international duty despite the existing problem. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defended his team's management, emphasizing they take no risks and only select players who are deemed fit.

Yamal finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting recently and is regarded as a key figure for Barcelona's ambitions this season. However, with the current recovery timeline, his availability for the highly anticipated El Clásico against Real Madrid on October 26 remains uncertain. Barcelona and Spain will be hoping for a full and swift recovery to get their young star back on the pitch soon.