Football Lamine Yamal Set To Start For Spain In World Cup Qualifier Against Turkiye Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is likely to start against Turkiye. After an impressive performance in the previous match, he has no fitness concerns. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 2:03 [IST]

Lamine Yamal is expected to feature in Spain's World Cup qualifier against Turkiye on Sunday. Head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that no key player is experiencing discomfort. Yamal, a Ballon d'Or nominee, impressed in Spain's 3-0 win over Bulgaria, assisting Mikel Merino's goal. Despite appearing to have a back issue, Yamal trained on Saturday, and De la Fuente assured there are no fitness concerns for the team.

De la Fuente expressed confidence in his squad's fitness ahead of their trip to Konya. "I will assess whether there are more or less tired players. There are some blows, discomfort, but not important," he stated during a pre-match press conference. He reiterated that no significant discomfort affects any player.

The head coach highlighted the importance of Saturday's training session for finalising the starting lineup. "We haven't decided the starting XI yet; we need to consider many details," he said. De la Fuente feels fortunate and proud to coach what he considers the best footballers globally and aims to improve various areas for continued progress.

De la Fuente also praised Mikel Oyarzabal and captain Alvaro Morata. Oyarzabal has been in excellent form, scoring four goals in as many appearances for Spain, including the opener against Bulgaria. "He is a very reliable player," De la Fuente noted, adding that Oyarzabal can play in multiple positions like his teammates.

Regarding Morata, De la Fuente emphasised his significance to the team: "Alvaro is very important to us; he is our captain and deserves all the affection of the country." The coach expressed pride in having players like Morata in the squad, highlighting their quality and leadership.

De la Fuente remains calm about his attacking options due to the fantastic quality of players available. He believes whoever plays up front will perform well, ensuring Spain remains competitive in their upcoming matches.