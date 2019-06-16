Lampard wants Drogba as part of staff if he takes over at Chelsea

Bengaluru, June 16: Potential incoming Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly asked Didier Drogba to join him in the coaching role when he takes over from Juventus bound Maurizio Sarri.
Despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the league in his first season, there is a high possibility that the current Blues boss Sarri could leave Stamford Bridge just after a year.
The Italian league winners are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri and reports in Italy has claimed that Serie A champions are negotiating with Chelsea over compensation for Sarri. Although Chelsea are yet to agree to Sarri's departure, it seems it is as good as done.
This now will force Chelsea into their second managerial change in as many years and former Chelsea man Frank Lampard who is currently at Derby County is believed to be the frontrunner to be the next boss.
The 40-year-old has been a manager for just one season as he led Derby County to the Championship play-off final. His team although were beaten by Aston Villa in the Championship play-off finals, but he reportedly has done enough to convince Chelsea chiefs that he is ready to step up to the big time.
However, with a tag of lack of experience, he has reportedly asked his former pal to help him and instil his former experience in the club.
Lampard has reportedly spoken with Drogba over lunch to see if he will take on the role as a striker coach and the Ivory Coast forward hinted at a convinced expression, has recently backed his former teammate to take the role, which has further ignited the invention.
Drogba said: “Frank has done well with Derby, you know, taking the team to the play-off final.
“I think it is a very good option for the club.
“Is he ready for the job? Well, when is he ever going to be ready?
“Does he have to wait until he is 40 or 50 to be ready? I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it.
“If he feels ready I don’t think it is too early. Every summer is big at Chelsea. Every summer is big.”
Didier Drogba when questioned about Chelsea again -— Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) 15 June 2019
“Everything is going to be good, trust me”... and smiles 😉 pic.twitter.com/XGm2yN3U90
Lampard is expected to bring close associate Jody Morris in as his no.2, while he also reportedly wants Shay Given from Derby as goalkeeper coach. Drogba the west London side’s fourth all-time greatest scorer, on the other hand, is likely to be given the role as striker coach.
However, it will sadly see another Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola resign from his role. The Italian served as Sarri’s No. 2 last season but may be forced to move on.