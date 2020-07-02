Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lautaro Martinez's lack of goals not concerning Antonio Conte

By Liam Blackburn
Lautaro Martinez struggles do not worry Antonio Conte
Lautaro Martinez struggles do not worry Antonio Conte

Milan, July 2: Lautaro Martinez was not one of Inter's six goalscorers on Wednesday, but Antonio Conte is remaining relaxed about the striker's struggles.

The Nerazzurri enjoyed a comfortable evening as they thrashed bottom side Brescia 6-0 to move back to within eight points of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Danilo D'Ambrosio all scored in the first half, with Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva also on target after the break.

Conte left top scorer Romelu Lukaku on the bench for the first 68 minutes, and though Martinez was given a chance from the off, his failure to get on the scoresheet means he has just one goal across his past 10 appearances in all competitions.

Martinez, who has scored 12 times in Serie A this season, missed the target with two good chances and kicked the post in a clear sign of frustration when thwarted by goalkeeper Jesse Joronen on another occasion.

"We can't hold anything against him, especially in terms of his commitment," Conte told DAZN of a player rumoured to be of interest to Barcelona.

"He deserved a goal and the personal satisfaction that comes with it. I'm very calm, I've got a great group of guys, professionals who want the best for Inter.

"Because of that, we can have flaws or get things wrong during games, but I'm still able to remain calm because of the professionalism and generosity of this group.

"My only regret this year is that we paid a big price for our naivety."

With Martinez having another off-night, and Lukaku only appearing for the closing stages, it was Young and Sanchez who shone at San Siro.

The two combined for the opening goal, one of two assists for Sanchez, who also scored his first Inter goal since September from the penalty spot.

The 31-year-old Chilean still looks a long way from the player who impressed at Arsenal prior to joining Manchester United in 2018, but Conte is pleased with the path the Inter loanee is now on.

"We brought him here for his qualities," Conte added.

"Unfortunately, we lost him as an option for a long time. He's now starting to find his feet, even if he's still not the Sanchez I was such a big fan of in England.

"What I can say, however, is that he's on the right track, he put in a great performance today. Having all my forwards available makes me feel more relaxed."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VLL 0 - 0 LUD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue