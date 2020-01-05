Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lazio equal club record for successive Serie A wins

By Jamie Smith
Ciro Immobile

Brescia, Jan 5: Lazio's 2-1 victory at Brescia levelled the club's record for successive Serie A wins at nine.

Mario Balotelli put the struggling hosts in front on Sunday, but the game turned before half-time when Andrea Cistana was dismissed after fouling Felipe Caicedo in the box, with Ciro Immobile converting the resulting penalty.

Serie A's top scorer then struck the winner in the first minute of added time, Immobile taking his tally for the season to 18 in the league.

The last time a player was so prolific at this stage of a Serie A season was back in 1959, when Antonio Valentin Angelillo was in fine form for Inter.

Lazio won nine games in a row during the 1998-99 season under Sven-Goran Eriksson, but they narrowly missed out on the title to Milan.

Victory at Brescia moved Lazio within three points of the top two sides in Serie A, Inter and Juventus.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 1 - 2 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue