Leeds United major Championship stats 2019-20

By

Bengaluru, July 24: After nearly two decades away from the top flight, one of the biggest English clubs Leeds United are finally back to the English Premier League with the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have not played in the English top-flight since 2004. In 2007, the club entered administration and were relegated to League One. They were promoted to the Championship in 2010. But the Yorkshire giants never gave up hope and were handed in a huge lifeline with the arrival of star manager Marcelo Bielsa in 2018.

The Whites were agonisingly close to obtaining their PL status last season but miss out on automatic promotion to Sheffield United by just six points. Then they lost the play-off round to Derby County to fight for another year in the Championship.

But the tactician did not lose heart and this season made sure they return to the top flight being the champions. Leeds have overall been the best team of Championship in terms of attack and defence. They rarely slipped up from the top position in the 46 league game campaign.

Here are some of the major stat from their 2019-20 Championship season:

Goals scored

Leeds have scored the joint-second most number of goals in the league with 77- three short of league's highest Brentford. They have on average scored 1.6 goals per game which is the third-best in the league.

Goals conceded

The Pride of Yorkshire, however, conceded the least number of goals in the league, with leaking in just 35 goals this season- that is 0.8 goals conceded per game. They have kept a massive 22 clean sheets in the league as well.

Highest scorer

Patrick Bamford is the highest scorer of the Whites with 16 goals in the league this season while he also managed in 2 assists.

Highest assist

The on-loan winger from Manchester City, Jack Harrison has provided the most number of assist among the team with 8 while veteran playmaker Pablo Hernandez managed 7 in the league this season.

Big Chances Created

Leeds have also created the most number of big changes in the division with 92 big chances created in 46 games.

Accurate passes per game

Leeds have also managed second-best passing rate in the league with 400.4 successful passes per game. Fulham are the best team in terms of passing with them executing 446.8 passes per game.

Possession

Leeds also have had the most possession overall in the league, with getting a grip of the ball 64.1% per game.

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
