Leeds United want Real Madrid winger: A good deal?

Bengaluru, March 8: There are several players across Europe this season who have turned around their careers over the course of this season and the name of Lucas Vazquez probably stands out at the top of that list.
The Spanish international, who has been just a squad player for his boyhood club Real Madrid throughout his whole career, has seen his career graph rise dramatically this season but his future at the Spanish capital looks very much uncertain and that is why he is a player very much in demand right now.
Vazquez's contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2021 and his camp and the Los Blancos look poles apart in terms of negotiating a new deal. As it stands, the 29-year-old will be a free agent as the season ends and quite understandably, there is no shortage of interest in him. AC Milan, Napoli, Spurs and Everton have all been linked with his services in the past and the latest team to join the race are Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.
Leeds have been one of the most entertaining sides this season in not only the Premier League but also across the whole continent. The brand of football Bielsa's boys have been playing is relentless and pleasing to the eyes but the Whites lack the consistency which is needed if they have to aim for bigger things in the future and players like Vazquez can help their cause.
The Whites brought in attackers like Helder Costa, Rodrigo and Raphinha on permanent deals last summer although they face a battle to keep hold of the latter amid growing transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. Regardless of whether they can keep Raphinha, Vazquez would be a fantastic signing for them and that too without spending a single penny.
The biggest attribute of Vazquez is his versatility which is the only reason why he has been at Real Madrid for so many years despite the team boasting superstars in every position. It is the reason why Zinedine Zidane is so adamant in retaining the Spaniard. Capable of playing either as a full-back, wing-back or winger, Vazquez can prove to be a huge asset to Bielsa who uses his wide players extensively to hurt opposition defences.
Vazquez is more of a traditional old school winger who works really hard for the team and can put dangerous crosses into the box. And, in the system Bielsa relies on, he can prove to be a vital player thanks to his industry, work rate and creativity. Although modern-day wingers are expected to contribute to a much greater extent when going forward and Vazquez is a let down in that department but he makes up for that with his relentless approach and never say never attitude.
Zidane has also used the 29-year-old at right-back this season and he has made 20 consecutive starts for the club for the first time in his career which goes on to show how highly he is rated by the French maestro. The Spanish international seems to suit the full-back role better.
Strong defensively, hard-working and extremely good with crosses, Vazquez seems to tick every box of an attacking full-back and that could be the reason why so many clubs want him. On a free transfer, Vazquez would be a world-class addition to the Whites and his experience would also be a great addition to the club going forward.