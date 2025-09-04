PAK vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-UAE Match Online And On TV

Football Leicester City Appoints Rick Passmoor As Interim Head Coach Ahead Of Women's Super League Season Leicester City has appointed Rick Passmoor as interim head coach for the Women's Super League season after the sacking of Amandine Miquel. The Foxes aim for a strong start against Manchester United. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Leicester City have named Rick Passmoor as their temporary head coach for the Women's Super League season. This decision comes as they search for a permanent replacement for Amandine Miquel. Miquel was dismissed last week after guiding the team to a 10th-place finish, comfortably avoiding relegation by 10 points over Crystal Palace in her sole season in charge during 2024-25.

The Foxes are set to face Manchester United in their opening match of the 2025-26 WSL season on Sunday. Following this, they will encounter Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham before September ends. With this challenging schedule ahead, Leicester has entrusted Passmoor, who recently served as West Ham's assistant coach, to lead their coaching staff temporarily.

Rick Passmoor's appointment aims to provide stability as Leicester City navigates the early part of the season. His experience with West Ham is expected to be valuable during this transitional phase. The club expressed satisfaction with his addition to the coaching team, emphasising his role in preparing the squad for upcoming challenges.

Passmoor's leadership is crucial as Leicester City aims to build on last season's performance and secure a strong position in the league. The club is focused on finding a permanent head coach but believes Passmoor can effectively guide them through this interim period.

Leicester City's management is optimistic about Passmoor's ability to steer the team through these initial fixtures. His previous experience and strategic approach are seen as assets that will help maintain team morale and performance until a long-term solution is found.

As Leicester City embarks on this new chapter under Passmoor's guidance, they aim to continue their progress in the Women's Super League. The team's immediate focus remains on performing well against formidable opponents while ensuring stability within the squad during this transition phase.